Children Found Dead In Wisconsin Home

Police ask public for information after 5-year-old and 3-year-old are found dead from "intentional wounds" inside Kaukauna, Wisconsin home.

(WGBA) Police in Kaukauna, Wisconsin are asking the public for information after the bodies of two young children were found inside their home Monday morning.

The children, William Beyer and Danielle Beyer, were just 3 and 5 years old. Police describe their injuries as “intentionally inflicted injuries,” but as of Tuesday afternoon would not go into any further detail of what happened to them.

A 911 call to police on Monday morning was believed to have come from a caller at the home where the children were found dead. Police indicating that the caller claimed “that their children needed help.”

Police said Tuesday they have made no arrests, but they have spoken with both of the parents of the two children.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3bSjAs4

More from MyHighPlains.com: