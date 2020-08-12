Caught On Camera: Lemonade Stand Robbed At Gunpoint

(WEEK/NBC News) Police in Peoria, Illinois are searching for two teenagers who robbed a lemonade stand at gunpoint.
The robbery occurred Friday evening when two males approached 13-year-old Jude Peterson and his friends as they sold lemonade on the corner in front of Peterson’s home.
In video provided by a neighbor, a male in a dark hoodie, who was described as a teenager, moves fast, displaying what looks to be a firearm. He then quickly snatches the boys’ cash box, running off with $30.
Nathan Peterson, Jude’s father, was in his basement when his wife called down to him, saying she had been told the boys were jumped.
“I just almost blacked out a little bit, like I felt my body running up the stairs, but for just a moment, it was pretty intense,” Peterson said.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2PHYToO
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Oklahoma chief resigns after alleged threat by board member
- In a first for major leagues since pandemic, FC Dallas soccer team to play in front of thousands of fans
- US attorney experiencing ‘tidal wave’ of cases after ruling
- Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine
- ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign in Tulsa defaced with blue paint