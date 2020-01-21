Canyon Police investigating burglary at Kimbrough Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with Burglary investigation in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday, January 13th, Canyon PD officers were dispatched to a burglary at Kimbrough Stadium.

The suspect, in this case, had taken various pieces of gym equipment. Also taken were 2 electronic down markers and an AED defibrillator.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

