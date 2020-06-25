Borger Police: 17-year-old arrested after police chase

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Borger Police arrested 17-year-old Sebastian Esparza after police chase from Borger to Fritch.

Borger Police responded to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the Best Western in Borger.

The victim reported that a male subject had taken the vehicle, a maroon Dodge Charger, at gunpoint.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Esparza led officers on a pursuit through Borger, around FM 1551, and West to the City of Fritch. Once inside the city of Fritch, the Fritch Police Department also attempted to stop the vehicle. Esparza turned on Lakeview Drive and continued into Harbor Bay.

Due to the violent nature of the reported offense, Borger PD decided to block the park exit.

The driver stopped when his exit was blocked and was taken into custody without further incident.

Esparza was transported to the Hutchinson County Jail after being medically cleared.

Esparza is charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a motor vehicle. Additional charges for UUMV and Aggravated Robbery are forthcoming, pending completion of the initial investigation.

More from MyHighPlains.com: