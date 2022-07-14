BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The teen charged with the murder of a fellow student at Belton High School had his bond reduced by $875,000.

Bond was originally at $1 million for 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison, who remains in the Bell County Jail with a $175,000 Murder charge – with a separate charge for Assault Causes Bodily Injury set at $15,000.

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Caysen Allison on a murder charge on June 9. He is accused of stabbing Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez, Jr., during a fight in a Belton High School bathroom on May 3.

Police say they obtained video of Allison stabbing Ramirez with a knife in a bathroom. Allison was arrested off-campus about 20 minutes after the incident.

In a letter to Belton High School parents, Principal Ben Smith said they believe it was an isolated incident – but the school went into lockdown, and students stayed in their classrooms as a precaution.

Allison was officially charged with Murder on May 4.