Bomb threat ‘could have been fatal’ for hospital patients with COVID in Plainview, prosecutor said

CLOVIS, N.M. and PLAINVIEW, Texas — Joseph Saiz, 54, pleaded guilty and was convicted of making a bomb threat and other charges according to a statement from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney in Clovis.

“On April 19, 2020 … Mr. Saiz called a bomb threat into the Covenant Hospital of Plainview…,” an official statement said.

“The Court learned that Mr. Saiz’s actions had a profound impact on hospital staff and due to the severity and acuity of their COVID patients, evacuation could have been fatal for some,” the district attorney said.

Saiz was sentenced to one and-a-half years in prison plus time to be served afterward in the form of both probation and parole.

“Saiz expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged that his alcohol issues had contributed to this incident,” the district attorney said.

Read the full statement below.

Saiz Sentenced for Making a Bomb Threat

Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on December 18, 2020, Joseph Saiz, age 54, pleaded guilty and was convicted of Making a Bomb Threat, Battery Upon a Peace Officer, Assault on a Peace Officer, and Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer.

The conviction arises out of actions on April 19, 2020 when Mr. Saiz called a bomb threat into the Covenant Hospital of Plainview Texas. Plainview Police determined that Mr. Saiz was located at his home in Clovis at the time of making the call and contacted Clovis Police Department.

During sentencing, the Court learned that Mr. Saiz’s actions had a profound impact on hospital staff and due to the severity and acuity of their COVID patients, evacuation could have been fatal for some.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler sentenced Joseph Saiz to one-and-one-half years in the Department of Corrections followed by two-and-one-half years of probation and one-year parole. During incarceration, Mr. Saiz will be recommended to the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program. Saiz expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged that his alcohol issues had contributed to this incident.

Arwen Gaddis, Senior Trial Prosecutor, handled the case for the State and Roderick Juarez, Assistant Public Defender, represented Saiz.