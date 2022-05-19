BIG LAKE, Texas – On Wednesday, May 18th Reagan County Sheriff responded to a call from a man who had stated he harmed his wife and daughter in a home at 602 S. California Ave in Big Lake.

According to Reagan County Sheriffs, when deputies arrived on the scene, two females were found deceased in the home.

Porfirio Ortiz, an 80 -year-old Big Lake resident, was taken into custody on the scene and charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons.

After securing the scene, Reagan County turned investigations to a Texas Ranger. This case is still under investigation.

No other information will be released.