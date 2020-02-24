Athens mother of three dead, boyfriend charged with murder

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens mother of three is dead and her longtime boyfriend has been charged with her murder in an apparent act of domestic violence.

Ashley Koonce was shot and killed Saturday.

According to family, she was trying to escape an abusive relationship with Dameon Tarrel Williams. On Friday, she took her three children and went to her mother’s home for safety.

Koonce’s family said Williams followed her on Saturday and shot her in the front yard.

Williams, 29, turned himself in to authorities Saturday. He is in the Henderson County Jail on a charge of murder with bond set at $1 million.

Williams is the father of Koonce’s oldest son, Dameon Jr.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral and other expenses. Koonce had no life insurance.

If you are or know someone who is suffering from domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Online chat is available 24/7.

The website is thehotline.org and includes instructions for safe browsing.