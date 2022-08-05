HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several ATF and FBI agents were seen investigating a home at 5 Robert Drive in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News, more than 100 firearms were seized after a search warrant was conducted by members of the Holyoke Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The homeowner, Daniel Augusto, was taken in for questioning. Charges are being sought as the investigation continues.

22News captured video Wednesday at around 4:00 p.m. after a report of several law enforcement seen on Robert Drive in Holyoke. Our crew saw ATF and FBI agents removing several types of firearms from the home. Several dozen weapons were removed.

22News contacted the FBI for further information on the incident, “both agencies are on scene conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation,” said FBI agent Kristen Setera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900, or leave an anonymous text.