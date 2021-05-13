ARRESTED: Two of Texas’ 10 ‘Most Wanted’ in custody

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two of Texas’ Top 10 ‘Most Wanted’ have been captured through the last week, as announced by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Reported by DPS, Eric Munoz was arrested on May 4 in Donna, Texas, during Operation Lone Star, while Marcus Lee Torres was arrested on May 7 in Snyder, Texas.

The full statement on the fugitives, as released by DPS:

“Eric Munoz, 33, is affiliated with the Tango Blast Valluco gang. He was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. Working off investigative information, they located and arrested Munoz during a traffic stop on a residential street in Donna. He had narcotics and currency in his possession at the time.

Munoz was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list on April 29, 2021. He was released from prison in 2017 and was placed on parole. Munoz had been wanted by authorities since Oct. 25, 2020, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest. Previously, he had been convicted of multiple criminal offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. For additional information, view his captured bulletin.

Marcus Lee Torres, 39, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List on April 1, 2021. He was arrested on May 7 following a citizen’s call of a suspicious person in Snyder. Snyder Police Officers apprehended Torres on a residential street following a short foot pursuit.

Torres had been wanted by law enforcement since he was released from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Facility on Jan. 30, 2020, and failed to report to his parole officer. He had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation. An additional warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements was issued by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in April 2020. Torres was sentenced to 30 years in a TDCJ prison after he was convicted in Nolan County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault for sexually assaulting two young boys, ages 7 and 9. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.”

Eric Munoz

Marcus Lee Torres via the Texas Department of Public Safety

Tipsters must give information through one of these methods to qualify for cash rewards:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, tipsters being provided with a number instead of using a name, according to DPS.

Current Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offender lists, with photos, can be found here.