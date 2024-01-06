AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department issued a warning to the community regarding a recent surge in scam calls involving an individual falsely claiming association with the APD and trying to solicit money.

According to the department, citizens have reported receiving calls from an individual posing as an Amarillo Police Sergeant, threatening immediate arrest if a fine is not paid over the phone, requesting payment in gift cards or Bitcoin.

The Amarillo Police Department stated it does not engage in soliciting payments over the phone and never issues immediate arrest threats for outstanding fines. If you receive such a call, APD advises that it is a scam.

The APD also stated that it encourages residents to use caution and, if uncertain, hang up and verify the information by reaching out to a trusted individual or contacting the local police department using a verified phone number. Never rely on the details provided by the caller.

Further, APD officials said that if you have fallen victim to this scam, to promptly report the incident. The community can contact the Amarillo Police Department directly or submit an online report at amarillopolice.org.