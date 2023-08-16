AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries in north Amarillo Wednesday morning.

According to an APD press release, at around 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, police were sent to Amarillo Boulevard and McMasters on a call regarding a man being shot.

Officials said while officers were driving to that location they were told the victim of the shooting had been taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. APD explained that the victim sustained life-treating injuries.

Police detailed that officers later discovered that the shooting possibly happened in the 900 block of N. Jefferson. APD said officers were sent there and located a crime scene.

APD detailed that, the scene was processed, and evidence was collected.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect has not been arrested and this case is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Officials ask if anyone with information regarding this shooting to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to their website and leave an anonymous tip.