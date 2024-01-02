AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department made 14 DWI arrests from Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. until Jan. 1 at midnight, according to Sgt. Carla Burr.

Burr said the department also made arrests following a short pursuit, public intoxication, racing, and fights.

“We did have extra officers out there working,” said Burr. “We had our neighborhood police officers out on Polk Street working the bars and the parties down there.”

Although there were over a dozen DWIs Burr said they did not see some of the other activities they typically see an increase of during the holidays.

“We sometimes see during holidays, where there’s big celebrations, and sometimes people like to get guns out and things like that,” said Burr. “We didn’t see that this weekend. Thank you, we appreciate that.”

Burr said having 14 DWIs is a major problem, and there is no excuse to drink and drive.

“You could get an Uber, you can get a Lyft, you can get a taxi, you could call a friend, you could call a wrecker service, or many, many options, and people still chose to drink and drive,” said Burr. “DWIs are not a new thing. It’s not new that it’s against the law. But still, we have people that are choosing to get behind the wheel of their car or their truck or whatever they drive after they’ve had too much to drink.”

Burr shared a roundtrip Uber around Amarillo is around $40 and is safe inexpensive option.

“They’re safe, and drivers are just trying to make a living like we are,” said Burr. “If they’re not doing a good job, they’re not going to get hired. So, these people that do the driving are going to take care of you, and it’s much safer than people getting behind the wheel of a car.”

For people worried about leaving their car in a parking lot or at the place of a party overnight Burr said to plan ahead by taking a rideshare there. If you do leave your car overnight, remember to lock the doors and remove all valuables.

“If you have a ring camera or anything, you’ll see that people are wandering down residential neighborhoods all the time checking doors, so if you pay attention to that, you’ll see that they check the doors if the doors locked and they don’t see anything in the window they move on,” explained Burr.

“Same things going to happen if you leave it parked in a parking lot, if you don’t leave your keys in, and if you don’t leave anything of value in it, and you lock the doors, your car’s going to be perfectly safe until the morning”, said Burr.

Burr adds that if you see someone about to drink and drive and you’re also leaving, offer them to ride in your Uber or other alternative options besides getting behind the wheel under the influence.