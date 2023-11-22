AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court in November, one woman was indicted on a bank robbery charge after an October incident at a Bank of America location in southwest Amarillo.

Court documents described that Whitney Rose Garcia of Amarillo was indicted on one count of bank robbery in mid-November. The charge, according to the indictment, comes after Garcia allegedly robbed an Amarillo Bank of America location on Oct. 17, though there was no further information about the incident immediately available.

Jail records show that Garcia was booked into the Randall County Detention Center on Tuesday.