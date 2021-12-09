Amarillo sees highest homicide rate since 1994, police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has seen 28 homicides so far for 2021; the highest number in more than 20 years.

Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said if that number seems high, it’s because it is.

“We haven’t had that top a number since 1994. That’s the last time we’ve had this many. So it is a high number, it is alarming,” said Cpl. Hilton.

APD said all of our homicides so far this year involve a gun.

“We do know is that guns are involved in all of them, and I don’t know why that is,” said Cpl. Hilton. “It’s not uncommon for us to see homicides with guns, but it is a little strange for every one of them to be with a gun this year. Especially when we have seen such a high number.”

Cpl. Hilton said they are not sure why there’s been a spike but it is something that is being seen across the country.

“Whether it’s politics, whether it’s hard feelings, whether it’s people that had just been in their houses all last year, I don’t know,” said Cpl. Hilton. “When we look at the total of things happening around the country, we’re seeing higher homicide rates, we’re seeing higher acts of violence around in every city, every town. So you know, it’s not that that makes it any better. It just, it’s going with the national average. So everything has been up this year, and unfortunately, we haven’t been immune to that.”

There is some good news.

“We do have most of these homicides solved, and if we don’t have an arrest made we do have a suspect in almost all of them,” added Cpl. Hilton.

With just 23 days until the new year, Cpl. Hilton said he hopes the numbers go down when we enter 2022. He added they have been working with the federal government to make sure they can take steps to see those numbers drop, especially in regards to getting guns off the streets.