Amarillo Project Safe Neighborhood arrest leads to sentenced to 15+ years in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo crack cocaine dealer was sentenced to 15+ years in federal prison Thursday according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Earnest Tywane Drone, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base in March following his arrest by the Amarillo Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) Task Force in 2019.

PSN Amarillo Task Force identified a 7.5 square mile block in the San Jacinto and North Heights neighborhoods of Amarillo long plagued by gang activity, drug traffickers, and violent crime as the targeted enforcement area for PSN Amarillo Task Force operations.

Drone was widely known in the community as a crack cocaine dealer who used his residence as a distribution point for his drug trafficking operations. In May 2019, Drone sold crack cocaine to a confidential government source at his residence. Days later, law enforcement executed search warrants at two crack houses, located in the heart of the North Heights neighborhood. During the PSN Task Force raid, Drone, along with three others, were arrested.

“The Department of Justice will never tolerate drug trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “Today’s sentencing highlights the dedicated work of the Amarillo Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force to bring one of Amarillo’s most ruthless drug dealers to justice.”

