Amarillo Police warning people to stop stealing political signs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It is pretty common to see political signs spread out through the community, but with that comes people stealing those signs.

“During this time of year, we do see these numbers go up though. It’s something that we see a lot more than we want and a lot more than we would expect. We want to remind everybody, stealing a political sign is a crime,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department.

“Depending on the amount of damage done or the cost of the sign, it could be anywhere from a misdemeanor up to a felony charge depending on the amount of the sign. We’re looking at anywhere from a fine up to actual jail time depending on the situation. If it is reported and we find out who it is, with a lot of the video we can, you will be charged with this,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Cpl. Hilton said security videos can really be beneficial to law enforcement in catching them, since it is something that’s difficult for them to prevent.

“We’re seeing a lot of videos going around on social media. Some of those people are calling in and making a report. So just know that if you are out doing this, there is a good chance that you could get caught,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Cpl. Hilton and the rest of the Amarillo Police Department wants to urge the public to be mindful of everybody else’s opinions and decisions when it comes to this issue.

“It’s something where we hope that everybody has respect for my neighbors, respect for everybody else in their community but we don’t see it. It’s not something that’s just funny. It’s not a thing to go out and do to impress your friends. It’s something that you could get in trouble over,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Cpl. Hilton said that since it can happen anywhere at any time of day, it is difficult to prevent it from happening. The best thing you can do is report the crime.

APD has an online tool to make it easier to file theft and vandalism reports. You can do so by clicking here.

