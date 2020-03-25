Amarillo Police: Three arrested after violent crime reported last week

Benito Ruiz

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD Homicide Detectives arrested three people on Aggravated Robbery warrants believed to be involved in this incident in the 900 block of Columbine.

Evelyn Gonzales

Officials say on March 20, the APD Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) located and arrested Benito Ruiz and Evelyn Gonzales for their warrants.

On March 24, in a coordinated effort, APD, the US Marshal’s Office and New Mexico State Police located and arrested Lopphay Gum Pratommarath for his Aggravated Robbery warrant.

Lopphay Gum Pratommarath

All 3 subjects were booked into the Potter County Jail. This incident remains under investigation by the APD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

