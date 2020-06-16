Amarillo Police make arrest in December 2019 homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrested 47-year-old Mollie Franklin Williams, aka Kristina Williams earlier today for the December 17, 2019 Murder of Richard Garza/Pedraza.
Williams was arrested by the United States Marshal Service Task Force and the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit.
Williams was booked into the Randall County Jail.
Amarillo Police Officers originally responded to a welfare check at Southeast Park on December 17, 2019.
The caller told dispatchers a male was slumped over behind the wheel of an orange car. When officers arrived, they determined the male was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
