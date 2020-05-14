Amarillo Police make arrest in February shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrested 38-year-old Rojelio Reyes for Aggravated Assault, a Parole Violation Warrant, an on-view charge of Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, and a Municipal Warrant after a February shooting.

Amarillo Police report that Reyes is accused of shooting three people on February 21 at a residence on the 1500 block of West I-40.

Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries and one was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

On the evening of May 13th, members of the APD SWAT Unit located Reyes at a residence in the 2800 block of Rule Street and arrested Reyes.

