Amarillo Police make arrest after police chase in North Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrested William James Barker Jr., 36, after a short police chase early Wednesday morning.

Officials say an officer attempted to stop Barker at 1:31 a.m. near NE 10th and Nelson Street.

Police say Barker refused to stop, and a short chase ensued. Barker tried to elude officers and then exited the vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Roosevelt. The driver ran on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Barker was arrested for Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot. Barker was found to have a Parole Warrant for the original charge of Burglary of a Habitation.

Barker was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for his charges.

More from MyHighPlains.com: