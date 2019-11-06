Amarillo Police looking for jewelry theft suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are looking for two suspects they say where seen on camera stealing jewelry from a business.
It happened today around 12 p.m. on the 3700 block of Olsen Blvd.
APD said both suspects left the scene in the pictured vehicle with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, submit a tip online at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 Tips App.
If their tip leads to an arrest, they could earn a reward of up to $1,000.