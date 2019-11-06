Amarillo Police looking for jewelry theft suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are looking for two suspects they say where seen on camera stealing jewelry from a business.

It happened today around 12 p.m. on the 3700 block of Olsen Blvd.

APD said both suspects left the scene in the pictured vehicle with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Courtesy: Amarillo Police

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, submit a tip online at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 Tips App.

If their tip leads to an arrest, they could earn a reward of up to $1,000.