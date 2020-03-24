Amarillo Police looking for forgery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a forgery suspect that bought US Postal Stamps in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On March 17th, 2020, Amarillo Police responded to the Post Office at 8301 Amarillo Blvd. W on the forgery.

The suspect had used a forged check to obtain hundreds of stamps. It was also later discovered that the suspect had committed the same crime at other local Post Offices.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

