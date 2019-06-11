Amarillo Police looking for armed robbery suspects

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying two armed robbery suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Tuesday, June 4th at 3 a.m., Amarillo Police responded to an armed robbery at a Toot'n Totum on the 2300 block of Dumas Dr.

Officials say two armed suspects came into the store and pointed pistols at the employee’s demanding money. The two suspects then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.