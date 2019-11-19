Amarillo Police looking for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday, October 28th, this unknown suspect entered a business in the 2600 block of SW 6th and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect left on foot running northbound from the store with an undisclosed about of money and merchandise.

If you have any information on this crime or know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.