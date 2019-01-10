Crime

Amarillo Police Investigating Westcliff Murder-Suicide

By:

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 12:37 PM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 12:41 PM CST

Amarillo Special Crimes is currently investigating a murder-suicide in the Westcliff neighborhood in northwest Amarillo. 

Amarillo Police responded to a call Wednesday night about the incident.

Special Crimes continues to investigate.

We will have more information as it becomes available. 

