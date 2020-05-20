Amarillo Police investigating Wednesday morning armed robbery of Dollar General

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on 10th this morning.

Officials say a male suspect entered the store and pulled a gun on the clerk. The suspect demanded money and then left in a unknown direction.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

