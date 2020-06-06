Amarillo Police investigating homicide at Country Inn and Suites

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating an earlier morning homicide at the Country Inn and Suites located in the 2000 block of Soncy.

Police responded to a shooting at the hotel at 3:50 this morning.

Officers found a 32-year old male victim had been shot once in the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two persons have been detained.

APD Homicide is actively investigating the incident.

