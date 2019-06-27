Amarillo Police investigating home invasion robbery in South Amarillo

Amarillo Police is investigating an overnight robbery in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate a home invasion robbery involving two suspects in on the 4600 block of Virginia.

The victims told the police, the suspects knocked on the door and when the victims opened it two men were pointing guns at them.

The two suspects pushed their way into the apartment and began ordering the victims to give them everything of value. During the incident, the Hispanic male did fire the gun at the ground.

The suspects left with several items from the apartment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

No injuries were reported from the incident.