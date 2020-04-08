Amarillo Police investigating downtown hotel burglary

APD asking for help solving a business burglary in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Amarillo Police responded to a burglary at the Barfield Hotel building at 600 south Polk Street.

Officials say sometime between 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 5th and 7:00 AM on Monday, April 6th, someone forced entry into the gated lot and then into the building.

Several construction items and power tools were stolen from the property.

APD Detectives are asking that anyone with knowledge of this incident, or who may have seen a person or vehicle at that location during the times listed above, contact the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

