Amarillo Police: CIRT standoff ends after wanted fugitive gives up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Police responded to information about a fugitive wanted for Felony Forgery on the 300 block of N. Van Buren Monday evening.

Officers went to this location and observed the suspect in the house. They tried calling the suspect out, but he refused to exit, and there were at least 3 others known to be in the house.

At 10:25 P.M., the APD Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was notified to come to the scene. After attempting to call the suspect out for 2 hours, the APD robot was deployed. As the robot entered the front of the house the suspect came out the front door on his own and was arrested.

The wanted subject is 28-year-old Kody Ryan Patterson and he was booked into the Potter County Jail for his felony warrant.

