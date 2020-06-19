Amarillo Police asking for surveillance video after downtown vandalisms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for surveillance video after several reports of vandalisms to vehicles in the downtown area Thursday.

Detectives are investigating the incidents and ask that any business between SW 4th and SW 11th from Taylor to Van Buren, with a surveillance system, check to see if they have footage of the suspect/suspects from Midnight on June 18th through 5:00 AM June 18th.

If you review your surveillance footage, and find anything that can help, APD asks that you call 378-9418 to speak with the investigator.