Amarillo Police arrest two after burglary suspect rams officer’s vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting two auto burglary suspects after they rammed an officer’s vehicle with a van.

Officials say the driver, Jessi Morris, 29, of a stolen minivan at the Cefco at I-40 & Bell St. rammed her vehicle into a bystander’s vehicle and then rammed her vehicle head-on into one of the officer’s patrol vehicles.

The vehicle then drove back toward the highway to escape before another citizen pinned his vehicle against hers preventing the escape.

Morris fled on foot but was caught and still fought arresting officers. Morris was accompanied by 23-year-old Nathan Ramirez.

One officer sustained minor injuries. Morris sustained minor injuries as well.

Morris was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated assault on a public servant and numerous other charges. Ramirez was also booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

