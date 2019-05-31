Amarillo Police arrest suspect for kidnapping and raping woman walking along Amarillo Boulevard

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Amarillo Police responded to a report of a sexual assault and to meet the victim at a restaurant on Amarillo Boulevard East.

The victim stated she was walking on the boulevard when a male subject pulled up next to her and asked if she wanted a ride. She refused, and he got out of the vehicle and forced her into his car. He drove her to a park and raped her.

The victim states the suspect asked her where she wanted to go, and she told him to drop her off at the restaurant on the boulevard.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jermaine Earl Patterson.

Patterson was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping, both 1st-degree felonies, and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

This incident is still being investigated by the APD Special Victims Unit.

If a citizen has any information relat ing to this case, please call the APD Detective Division at (806)378-4262.