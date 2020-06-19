Amarillo Police arrest one after overnight shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early Friday morning, Amarillo Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of south Buchanan Street.

Officers were told that one suspect exited a red Kia Soul with a handgun and approached a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix. Witnesses said that another man exited the Grand Prix with a firearm and began shooting at the suspect. The two males got back into their cars and left the scene before officers arrived.

Descriptions of the two suspects and vehicles were put out to other officers in the city.

Officers on patrol, in the area of I-40 and south Western Street, located the red Kia Soul in a parking lot at that location and made contact.

Malcolm Harris was in the driver seat of the vehicle. Harris was in possession of a handgun and several Xanax pills packaged for distribution. Harris also had a warrant out of Randall County for Burglary of a Habitation. Malcolm Harris was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Deadly Conduct, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3-4, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon on Alcohol Premise, and the Warrant for Burglary.

More from MyHighPlains.com: