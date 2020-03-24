Amarillo Police arrest 20-year-old for auto burglary on Amarillo Boulevard West

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo Police officer patrolling through a parking lot early Tuesday morning on the 8300 block of Amarillo Boulevard West stopped Brenham Allen, a 20-year-old male, in the area of a vehicle that had been broken into.
During the investigation, officers found evidence linking Allen to the burglary.
Amarillo Police recovered almost $8,000 worth of stolen property at a separate location and returned it to the owner.
Allen was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Theft of Property Greater than or equal to $2500 but less than $30,000 and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments.
