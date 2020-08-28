Amarillo PD: Person of interest in homicide investigation in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting Kyle Bannister was located and taken into custody for his warrant.  

Bannister is a person of interest in the homicide investigation from the incident in the 5000 block of SW 57th Ave.

Bannister was wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violation – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 over or equal to 1 gram under 4 grams. 

