AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting Kyle Bannister was located and taken into custody for his warrant.
Bannister is a person of interest in the homicide investigation from the incident in the 5000 block of SW 57th Ave.
Bannister was wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violation – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 over or equal to 1 gram under 4 grams.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Special education students lost crucial help when the pandemic hit. Texas schools are still struggling to restore it.
- Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
- Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business
- Laura Leaves Six Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power
- Amarillo PD: Person of interest in homicide investigation in custody