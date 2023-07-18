AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to address a significant uptick in gang-related violent crime, specifically aggravated assaults with weapons.

APD’s Gang Intelligence Unit (GIU) started about one year ago. Lt. Kevin Korinek, who oversees the GIU, said it is a part-time operation right now.

“It’s in addition to what our normal assignments are but really, that’s how it fits because every entity within the department has a small piece that they can help with when it comes to gang activity and gang violence,” said Lt. Korinek.

The GIU recently partnered with Texas DPS for a weeklong sting, which led to 12 arrests and 20 TxGang entries.

“DPS brings in a lot of their assets with their troopers, their CID guys, which is essentially like our detectives, and then they have agents that work out in the field and help assist with those investigations,” he continued. “We’re sharing the information that we’re more privy to because we’re the city entity and citizens tend to call us and we investigate primarily, or the majority of the offenses that happen in the city and we just share that information with DPS and ask them how they can fill in and help where needed and the partnership has been great.”

Lt. Korinek said that specific partnership came from recognizing a need for the law enforcement community to come together and work on violence in Amarillo.

“Many times, every entity within the community justice system has a stake in what they can do for the community and it really helps when all of those stakeholders come together and just can collaborate,” he said.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said most gang-related violence is concentrated in the city, but local entities work together with APD on gang violence.

“We all kind of help concentrate and help work all of that together with all the APD, Randall County, DPS, everybody, so we can try to make a dent in the activity that they’re doing,” Sheriff Thomas said.

He also encouraged people to reach out with any concerns.

“That’s always been a big thing for us at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Thomas added. “If you see something going on, give us a call and that’s the key for all law enforcement. See something, say something.”

According to Lt. Korinek, the average citizen in Amarillo usually does not need to worry about becoming a victim of gang violence.

“Currently, we have no cases that I’m aware of where gang violence is targeting random citizens. It’s usually they’re victims, because they’re friends or associates and some other criminal activity that goes awry,” Korinek said. “Drug deals, things like that usually is where we’re seeing most of our gang violence occurring.”

So far, APD is seeing progress from the GIU’s gang operations. Korinek said during a non-operational period, they gather cases, intel, and suspects.

“Then we’ll have an operation, which just allows us to specifically address those individuals that have committed crimes and that we have just enough to file charges on or need to investigate just a little bit further with interviews and search warrants to collect the evidence that would tie them to that crime,” he said. “So because of the results that we’re seeing from the operations of actually slowing down the violent crime, they are planned to continue as long as needed.”

APD said Lt. Korinek was chosen as the 2023 Texas Gang Investigators Association Bond of Excellence Peace Officer of the Year for his work in the GIU.