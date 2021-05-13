Amarillo man indicted on drug, weapons charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo man, Delmond Ray Carruthers, has been indicted by a grand jury for intending to distribute cocaine, and possessing firearms as a convicted felon, in April.

On April 22, according to court documents, Carruthers was arrested for possessing cocaine “with intent to distribute”. He was further arrested for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon – a 9mm caliber pistol and a .380 caliber pistol, as well as 262 rounds of ammunition.

The indictment was signed yesterday, May 12, in the Amarillo Division of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.