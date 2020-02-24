Amarillo man indicted on 10 counts of possession of child porn

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been indicted on 10-counts of possession of child porn.

71-year-old Ronnie Keith was booked in the Potter County Jail in January of this year.

A criminal complaint filed against Keith says a tip led Amarillo Police to execute a search warrant at Keith’s house last month.

During the search, APD says they found a computer with pornography on it.

According to the complaint, Keith told officers he was the only person who used the computer.

More from MyHighPlains.com: