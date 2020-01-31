Amarillo man arrested on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested on 10-counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Ronnie Keith, 71, was booked in the Potter County Jail yesterday.

A criminal complaint filed against Keith said a tip led Amarillo Police to execute a search warrant at Keith’s house last month.

During the search, APD said they found a computer with pornography on it.

According to the complaint, Keith told officers he was the only person who used the computer.

