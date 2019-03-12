Amarillo Man Arrested After Trailer Stolen with Appliances on it at Westgate Mall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Police say on February 28, a trailer loaded with over $5,000 worth of appliances was stolen from Westgate Mall parking lot. After reviewing the security video Auto Burglary & Theft Prevention Authority investigators recognized the vehicle, as it had been reported stolen and recovered two days earlier.

On March 7, 2019 surveillance was conducted at a residence in the 100 block of S Bowyer where a trailer and Jeep from the Mall video were observed in the driveway.

Investigators then drafted a search warrant for the residence to determine if the stolen appliances were inside. The APD SWAT arrived and cleared the house.

PABTU, DPS and APD conducted the search of the property and located stolen property from a December 30, 2018 theft at Amarillo Construction along with two shotguns and meth.

The recovered property was valued at approximately $5,400.00 and the trailer was valued at approximately $3,000.00. The investigation is ongoing.

Jesse Pacheco was arrested and booked into Potter County Jail. He was charged with Poss. CS PG 1>=1G<4G