Amarillo Homicide Unit investigating violent crime in East Amarillo

APD is asking for help with any information on possible violent crime in north east Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a violent crime after receiving a tip about a possible crime.

Officials say a tip came in of a possible homicide in the Eastridge neighborhood at a residence on the 900 block of Columbine Street.

Officials say evidence outside of the residence reinforced that an assault had occurred at this location. Officers obtained a search warrant for the property and evidence of a violent crime was located inside of the residence as well.

A victim was not located on the property.

This incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

