Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Suspect assaulted 65-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying an assault suspect in this week’s, “Crime of the Week”.

On August 1st, Amarillo Police responded to an assault on the 2500 block of SE 3rd Ave.

Officials say a 65-year-old male victim was assaulted by an unknown male who had left the scene in a black 2-door car.

The male victim received injuries to his face and hands during this incident.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

