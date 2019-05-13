Amarillo Crime Stoppers – Stolen Auto Day – 2011 Dodge Caliber

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2011 black Dodge Caliber.

It was stolen from the 2100 block of SW 60th on Tuesday May 7th. Keys were left with the vehicle and the vehicle was running.

The vehicle should display Texas license HFY-6797 and the last six of the VIN are 116539.

If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.