Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for information on recent Canyon burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for information regarding a burglary that happened in Canyon earlier this month.

According to a post on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page, officers with the Canyon Police Department were dispatched to a building in the 200 block of N. 13th St. on a burglary call on December 15. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had entered the building and left with numerous items.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers organization is asking if anyone has information on this incident, they should call 806-374-4400. Individuals can also submit anonymous tips by using the P3 tips mobile application. If a tip leads to an arrest, individuals can earn a reward up to $1,000.