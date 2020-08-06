Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for murder suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 36-year-old Jeremiah Jay Reyna. 

Reyna is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Murder.

Jeremiah is 5’06” tall, 190lbs, brown eyes and black hair. 

If you know Jeremiah’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $500.

