Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help solving October 2019 shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help solving an October 2019 shooting.

Officials say officers responded in the early morning hours of Saturday October 19th last year to SE 10th and Bagarry on an aggravated assault.

Officers found a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers were told that the victim was driving and was stopped by another vehicle in the middle of the road. The suspect stepped then out of the vehicle and began to shoot at the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and has since become paralyzed from their injuries.

After several months of investigating no suspect has been identified.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to close out this case. If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

