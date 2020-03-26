Amarillo Crime Stoppers lookings for Draphen Jermaine Madden

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 37-year-old Draphen Jermaine Madden.

Madden is wanted out of Potter County for Assault Family Member Impede Breath/Circulation with Previous Conviction.

Madden is 6’00” tall, 230lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Draphen’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

