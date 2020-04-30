Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Yolanda Rivera

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 20-year-old Yolanda Consuelo Rivera.

Yolanda is wanted by Randall County for Probation Violations for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 over 1 gram under 4 grams and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

Yolanda is 5’03” tall, 165lbs, brown eyes, and brown hair.

If you know Yolanda’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

